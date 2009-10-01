Tires slashed on vehicles at Ark-La-Tex hospital

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) - Police are looking for the vandal/vandals responsible for slashing the tires of several vehicles early this morning in Texarkana, Texas.

Residents woke up to find their tires flat.

Police say at least 10 vehicles were hit in the parking lot of Wadley Regional Medical Center and two apartment complexes nearby.

Police believe a knife was used to puncture the tires.

"It's absolutely senseless to do something like this," says one victim. "We didn't do anything to this crazy person. We don't know who he is. However, if I did know, I might do something."

Police are not sure how many people are involved in this crime, so they're asking for the public's help.

If you have any information, call Texarkana, Texas Crime Stoppers at (903)793-STOP.

