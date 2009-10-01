Man accused of raping 7 y.o. arrested

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A Bossier City fugitive accused of raping a 7-year-old child is behind bars.

A Bossier Sheriff's Deputy made contact with Nathan Stroud at his home in the Southgate Mobile Home Park.

The deputy then discovered he was wanted out of Bossier City on a warrant for aggravated rape of a child.

The incident reportedly happened back on September 1st.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.