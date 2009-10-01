Bossier man arrested for giving teen marijuana

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Authorities arrested a Bossier City man Wednesday night after discovering he had given marijuana to a juvenile.

Deputies say they pulled over 18-year-old Daniel Hunter Burns because he had a modified exhaust system on his truck that was making too much noise. When deputies pulled him over just off Kingston Road, the noticed he had a 16-year-old girl in the truck with him.

According to deputies, as they were searching the truck they found loose marijuana, a cigar and rolling papers. Deputies also said the teenager told them Burns had given her marijuana, which she admitted to smoking.

Burns was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and having a modified exhaust.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.