Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A Wednesday night traffic stop in Bossier Parish led to the arrest of a Haughton man on several charges including possession of cocaine.

47-year-old Ronald Wayne Park was a passenger in a car pulled over by Bossier Parish deputies on Bodcau Station Road. The deputy reported that Park seemed extremely nervous.

Authorities say when the deputy asked Park for his name, he said it was Robert Park. When the deputy tried to verify the information, it turned out to be false.

The deputy noted that Park kept placing his hands in his pockets. When the deputy asked Park to empty his pockets, Park pulled out a spoon with cocaine residue and a used syringe. The deputy then searched Park and found a bag with cocaine residue.

Park was arrested for cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting by providing false information and for being a fugitive from Bossier City. His bond is pending.

