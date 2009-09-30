Early morning high speed chase ends with 4 flat tires

By Liz Elan - bio | email

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Only our cameras were rolling as a car came speeding down Youree Drive around 4am in Shreveport followed by a swarm of police cars. About an hour earlier a Desoto Sheriff's Deputy on patrol noticed a car going the wrong way on Highway 171."I put on my sirens to stop the vehicle and at that point they punched on the gas and took off," Deputy Travis Sceletee. Headed towards Shreveport at nearly 120 mph, Deputy Sceletee says the car even went airborne over some railroad tracks.

Desoto called for back up and soon Caddo, Shreveport and Louisiana State Police were all involved."We were stopping traffic at big intersections to allow the pursuit to continue," said Sgt. James Germain. Officers set up spike strips to stop the car on Youree and East Bert Kouns and Youree and Gator. "The suspect hit the spikes at Youree and East Bert Kouns and hit them again at Youree and Gator," said Sgt. Germain. With four flat tires, the car came to a stop at Youree and Florida and two juveniles were arrested.

"From me speaking with them, they were both scared and out past curfew," said Deputy Sceletee.

A few cases of beer and even marijuana was found, petty offenses compared to what police say these two young men are in for now.

"We could have had a major crash and injuries and officers injured. so the suspect are in custody and everyone gets to go home safe," said Sgt.Germain.

Several charges are pending. Police say the teens were driving one of their grandmothers cars.