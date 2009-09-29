Tuesday night drug bust in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police have cracked down on two known drug traffickers, and they are now off the streets; as well as roughly $85,000 worth of narcotics.

Around 8pm Tuesday night, agents with the Caddo Shreveport Narcotics Task Force got a tip that one of the men, a known trafficker, was transporting cocaine.

An undercover agent says the dope, along with money and scales were all found in the suspects' vehicle and an apartment.

Agents believe the arrest of the two men, Waco Collins, and Timothy Williams, who have extensive criminal histories, will result in a large reduction in violence and drug sales on Shreveport streets.

