4-yr.-old found along Hwy. 1, mom arrested

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish woman was arrested by deputies Tuesday after her young son was found wandering alone next to a major highway.

About 10:00 Tuesday morning, a motorist saw a 4-year-old boy walking by himself next to LA Hwy. 1. The driver stopped to check on the child, then called the sheriff's office.

The boy told deputies he had gotten hungry and tried to wake up his mother, but couldn't. He said he left his home at the North Forty Apartment and was going to a nearby convenience store to get a chocolate bar, then he was going to McDonalds.

Deputies say he the boy had walked about a half-mile from the apartment when the motorist spotted him.

Deputies went to the boy's home and talked to his mother, 27-year-old Casandre Rose. According to deputies, Rose told them she had just finished working a night shift. When she got home, she said she took some medicine and went to sleep. Deputies said Rose could not remember if she had locked the door to the apartment. They also say Rose had bought child-proof locks for the door, but they were not installed.

Rose was arrested by deputies on a charge of child desertion.

