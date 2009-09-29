Ruston contractor awaits sentence for tax evasion

MONROE, LA (AP) - A third sentencing date has yet to be set for Ruston contractor Randy L. Branch, who pleaded guilty in May to tax evasion before U.S. District Court Judge Donald Walter in Shreveport.

Branch was originally scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 11, but that date was rescheduled until Friday.

A U.S. Attorney Office spokeswoman said Monday that a hearing was held Friday, but Branch was not sentenced. She said another sentencing date will probably be set next week.

During the guilty plea hearing, an IRS Criminal Investigation special agent testified that Branch evaded taxes owed the government for the tax years 1997 through 2004 by failing to file tax returns.

Court document say Branch failed to pay about $579,912 in taxes.

Information from: The News-Star, http://www.thenewsstar.com

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-09-29-09 0759EDT