Louisiana confirms 3 more deaths from swine flu

BATON ROUGE, LA (AP) - State health officials say three more people, including a child, have died from complications related to the H1N1 virus known as swine flu.

The state Department of Health and Hospitals confirmed the deaths Friday. Officials say the victims include a female child and adult male from the greater New Orleans area and an adult male from the Lafayette area.

Other details about the individuals were withheld because of privacy laws.

Officials say the deaths bring to 11 H1N1-related deaths statewide.

As with the seasonal flu - which kills 600 to 1,000 Louisiana residents a year - officials say many people who get sick just need to stay home and take medicine for their coughs, fever, sore throat and other symptoms.

At least 851 cases of the H1N1 virus have been confirmed in Louisiana this year.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone who would normally get a winter flu shot get one now, and return for a swine flu vaccination when those become available.

Supplies are expected to begin trickling in during October.

