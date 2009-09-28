Pollock prison guard accused of bribery

SHREVEPORT, LA (AP) - A corrections officer at the federal penitentiary at Pollock has been accused of accepting a $50,000 bribe to smuggle a handgun to a prison inmate.

A federal grand jury accuses 29-year-old Brandon David Willis of bribery, providing contraband and attempting to provide contraband and intent to distribute cocaine.

The grand jury alleges Willis was first paid $1,300 to smuggle a cell telephone to a Pollock inmate in August.

Authorities said Willis was arrested on Sept. 10 as the tried to give the inmate a gun and cocaine.

