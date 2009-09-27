Suspect captured in robbery caught on tape

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Investigators have captured a suspect in a recent armed robbery caught on tape.

The Bossier Sheriff's Office identifies the suspect as 28-year-old Alfred Dawson of Shreveport.

He's locked up on a $250,000 bond.

The armed robbery took place around 11pm Thursday night at the Red River Travel Plaza in Bossier Parish.

Surveillance video shows the man walking up to the counter with a case of beer and then pulling out a gun to rob the place.

Investigators say he told the clerk he really needed the money and almost pleaded with her.

After a brief argument he left with the beer.

Authorities say a tip led to Dawson's arrest about 4:30am at a home in Bossier Parish.

