S'port man arrested following alleged gun fight

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Shreveport police detectives arrested a local man Saturday afternoon, after being treated for a gunshot wound.

21-year-old Sirdarren Jackson, of Shreveport is now in the Shreveport City Jail facing one count of illegal use of a weapon.

According to Shreveport Police, Saturday afternoon, officers were called out to the 4300 block of St. Louis St. in Shreveport in reference to reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived on scene to find no victim, nor suspect. Jackson had already allegedly showed up at LSU Hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the left shoulder, according to police.

Upon investigating, officers learned that Jackson had been involved in a gun fight with another man, earlier Saturday near the intersection of St. Louis and Kennedy streets.

The investigation continues, and detectives say they do expect more arrests to follow.

