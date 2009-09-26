SPD officer arrested following secret indictment

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Shreveport Police have had to arrest one of their own, for alleged child molestation.

Corporal Ryan Jackson, a seven year veteran of the Shreveport Police Department was arrested Friday afternoon following a secret indictment handed down Friday.

According to officials, Jackson was placed on leave from the department back in April of 2009 after investigators received a report of inappropriate sexual contact with a female juvenile.

Shreveport Police Chief, Henry Whitehorn fired Jackson back in June. The indictment returned by a Caddo Parish grand jury charges Jackson with one count of molestation of a juvenile.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.