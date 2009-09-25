Rape crimes on the rise in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Shreveport police are trying to figure out what's behind a sharp increase in the number of rapes reported last month.
24 rapes were reported in Shreveport in August, compared to only seven in July and seven reported in August of last year.
Police Chief Henry Whitehorn notes that the year-to-date numbers are consistent with past years. Still, he stresses that Shreveport police are working to combat the crime of rape.
Although Shreveport's August rape statistics increased, numbers on aggravated assaults, homicides and robberies fell slightly.
