Bossier deputies searching for armed robber

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - An armed robbery suspect remains on-the-loose, and Bossier Parish deputies hope the public can help track him down.

The robbery happened Thursday night about 11:00 PM at the Red River Travel Plaza, located in the 7900 block of Barksdale Boulevard in the southern part of the parish. Employees told authorities the man came into the store and eventually got a case of beer and brought it to the cash register.

Once at the counter, he set the beer down and pulled a gun from his waistband. According to the clerk, the man said he needed the money from the register "in a bad way." The clerk and suspect talked briefly before the suspect ran from the store with the case of beer. He didn't get any money.

The suspect is described as having dark hair, a mustache and sideburns, and blue eyes. He appeared to be about 25-years-old, 6' tall, between 160 and 170 pounds with a slender build. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes and had a black automatic handgun. He left the store driving a green late model Pontiac Sunfire.

Anyone with information about this robbery is urged to call the Bossier Sheriff's Office at 318-965-2203.

