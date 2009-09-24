Texarkana man in jail for alleged theft

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) - A Texarkana, Texas man was arrested Thursday afternoon after reportedly stealing from a pawn shop.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police, a theft happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Cash America Pawn Shop, located on New Boston Rd. in Texarkana.

Police say 27-year-old Edward Daniels of Texarkana allegedly stole a handgun and ran from the store.

Upon searching the surrounding area, police were able to catch Daniels as he was allegedly throwing the gun into a wooded area near W. 9th St.

Daniels now faces a charge of Theft and Evading Arrest.

