S'port man gets life in prison for 2007 murder

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -A Caddo Parish judge has formally sentenced a Shreveport man for reportedly killing the owner of a Shreveport business owner during an alleged attempted robbery.

17-year-old Corenza Kelly Jr. has been sentenced to life in prison at hard labor.

According to investigators, Kelly, who was 15-year-old at the time of time of the incident tried to rob the Goody's Beauty Supply, located at the corner of Fairfield Ave. and 70th St. back in 2007.

During that robbery attempt, investigators say Kelly shot the owner of the business in the head, she died the next day.

Kelly was convicted by a Caddo Parish jury of 2nd degree murder back in August. Kelly's sentence reportedly must be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

