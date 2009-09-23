S'port att. murder suspect arrested in TX

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport man wanted by police for allegedly wounding three people in a shooting over the summer was arrested in Texas.

25-year-old Shamichael Tillman was captured Tuesday night when he was pulled over in Addison, Texas for a traffic violation.

Back on July 19, police responded to a large fight in the 2500 block of Malcolm Street. During the fight, police say 41-year-old Vanessa Baker, 18-year-old Cartavian Baker and 50-year-old Timothy Bell all suffered gunshot wounds. At the time, Bell's injuries were described as life-threatening, while the other two victims wounds were less serious. All were taken to LSU Hospital.

Tillman remains in custody in Texas on three attempted first-degree murder warrants and is awaiting extradition back to Caddo Parish. Each warrant has a bond of $100,000.

