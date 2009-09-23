Stolen police cars found in Garland City, AR

GARLAND, AR (KSLA) - Arkansas and Louisiana state authorities have located missing police cars from Garland City, Arkansas.

The discovery was made at a car dealership in Nachitoches, Louisiana.

According to the owner of the ford dealership, someone tried to trade-in the three police cars at his dealership in Shreveport two years ago.

The cars were later relocated to Nachitoches when the owner moved his dealership there.

In a 2008 audit of the city's assets, the cars were unaccounted for, but the owner of the dealership says the whole situation of how they wound up at his lot is even more interesting because of who he says tried to trade them in.

