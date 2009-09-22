Fugitive from Beaumont arrested in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A fugitive suspect from Beaumont accused of sexually assaulting a child, was arrested in Shreveport.

Richard Welch was arrested Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Busby Street in Shreveport.

Welch was wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child and one warrant for indecency with a child.

He's currently at Caddo Correctional Center, pending extradition back to Beaumont.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.