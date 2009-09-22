Shooting in Shreveport starts over drugs

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A disagreement over weapons and drugs quickly escalated to gunfire this afternoon in Shreveport, that's according to investigators.

They tell us that Rodney Starks, has been charged with illegal use of a weapon.

Police say he fired the shots near Line Avenue and 84th Street.

The bullets struck a nearby car.

Starks' vehicle was stopped by police at Stoner and Clyde Fant.

The car he allegedly shot up was later located at in the 4900 block of North Market.

Nobody was injured.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.