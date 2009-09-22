2 men in Harrison Co. facing capital murder charges

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KSLA) - The Harrison County District Attorney's office plans to seek the death penalty against two men allegedly involved in a home invasion that left one man dead.

Capital murder charges were filed against 18-year-old Cortne' Robinson" and 20-year-old Bradney Randall Smith."

Those two, along with a juvenile, are accused of breaking into the elderly couple's home in Marshall.

The husband was shot during that break-in and died earlier today.

The two suspects and a juvenile accomplice allegedly took his wife to another location where she was sexually assaulted.

The juvenile is also in custody.

The DA plans to have him certified as an adult for possible trial.

