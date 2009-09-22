Watch your inbox for bogus IRS e-mails

By Nick Guillory - email | bio | Twitter

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Bogus emails allegedly from the IRS may be floating around your inbox. The person behind the e-mails wants to get a hold of some of your vital personal information.

On a KSLA News 12 investigation, we found out what you should do to avoid becoming a victim of identity theft.

Most of the people we talked too today to see if they could identify if it was real or fake, but most said it just sounded too good to be true.

"Yea, that's why I don't mess with it..it's way too good...too easy---making money isn't that easy I don't think it is," James Lyons said.

Not everyone has the same idea as Lyons. Unfortunately---the IRS tells KSLA News 12 some people do fall for these fake e-mails.

"It will request there's a refund for you, but they need certain information to give that money to you that requires you to submit an application---but, there's no phone number," Willie Bryant said.

The e-mail said, "Following an upgrade of our computer systems and review of our records we have investigated your payments and latest tax returns...it goes on to say...you have made over payments of 578-dollars and 25-cents."

The IRS said don't buy it.

"We never send out emails soliciting information, personal or bank account any type of account information of sorts," Bryant said.

IRS officials said these are just standard phishing emails which try to steal your personal information--the best advice they give you is just delete it and ignore it.

"Getting people's hopes up expecting a check and never getting one-people would do that for identity theft I think that's pretty messed up too--taking advantage of people like that," Lyons said.

IRS officials said whenever you have any questions, its best to go into your local office and they'll be glad to help. They said, even if you have questions about whether or not the IRS owes you money.

==

What the e-mail looks like:

Dear Applicant:

Following an upgrade of our computer systems and review of our records we have investigated your payments and latest tax returns over the last seven years our calculations show you have made over payments of $578.25 Due to the high volume of refunds due you must complete the on line application, the telephone help line is unable to assist with this application. in oder we can process your refund you will need to complete the attatched application form your refund may take up to 6 weeks to process please make sure you complete the form correctly.

As we are upgrading our records we require the completed form showing your full current details by 09.24.2009

Please submit the form attached to your email to confirm the refund.

Regards,

Internal Revenue Service

==

Additional information:

Top 10 bogus e-mails-http://netforbeginners.about.com/od/scamsandidentitytheft/ss/top10inetscams.htm

IRS- http://www.irs.gov/newsroom/article/0,,id=98269,00.html

