Body found in S. AR is missing S'port woman

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Authorities in Arkansas say they've discovered the body of a Shreveport woman reported missing on Sept. 18.

Shreveport Police say they got a call from Sevier County investigators Monday regarding 41-year-old Stacey Lewis. According to investigators, Sevier County deputies responded to call Monday morning about a suspicious vehicle seen in the southern part of the county.

There, deputies found a 1992 Toyota pickup truck with the body of Lewis inside. Investigators say it appears she died from a single gunshot wound that was self-inflicted.

Sevier County authorities say they're still investigating Lewis' death.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.