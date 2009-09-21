Meet the Team: Doug Warner

4 time Emmy winner Doug Warner co-anchors KSLA News 12 at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. The DeRidder, Louisiana native moved to evening anchor in 2014 after co-hosting KSLA's morning show. He also contributes to KSLA News 12's investigative team and loves sharing stories about a lot of the positive going on in our communities.

Doug joined KSLA News 12 in 2009 after returning to the ArkLaTex from Oklahoma City. He spent 6 years there as an anchor, reporter and occasional storm chaser at Oklahoma City’s CBS affiliate KWTV.

Doug was selected as the Associated Press Louisiana Reporter of the Year in 2011. He’s also been honored by the AP of Louisiana for his feature, spot news and weather reporting. And he's been honored numerous times by the Society of Professional Journalists, the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters and the Associated Press of Texas.

Doug was raised in DeRidder and later graduated from McNeese State University in Lake Charles. He previously worked as a sports anchor and reporter in Lake Charles, La., and Beaumont, Texas. Doug also spent time behind the anchor desk in Waco, Texas, and Oklahoma City.

During his quarter century-plus career in TV and radio news, Doug has covered major hurricanes, including Katrina and Rita, and secured the first interview with George W. Bush after the 2000 presidential election. He later was asked to emcee the Crawford, Texas, presidential Inauguration that was attended by President Bush and first lady Laura. Doug has also traveled to Hawaii to report on the annual Maui Classic basketball tournament.

Doug learned about the art of storm chasing during his years in Oklahoma and has done some of the same here in the ArkLaTex. His extensive reporting on the need for life-saving cable barriers on our interstates and highways has resulted in hundreds of miles of cable barrier being installed along Interstate 20 through Northwest and North Louisiana.

He volunteers much of his free time coaching his two boys at Bossier Little League. And when Doug is not coaching baseball, he’s loves playing baseball. Each spring, he returns to Oklahoma City to participate in the annual Mark Harmon Celebrity Weekend baseball game to play against CBS actor Mark Harmon, movie producer Frank Marshall and a host of former Major League Baseball players like Wally Joiner and legendary Cubs pitcher Rick Sutcliffe. Be sure and ask Doug about the home run he hit off Sutcliffe, some 345 feet over the OKC Bricktown Ballpark left field fence.

Doug also volunteers time with the Alzheimer’s Association of NWLA and the Special Olympics.

You can send email to Doug at dougwarner@ksla.com or message him on Facebook.