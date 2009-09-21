Fight over a girl leads to stabbing in S. S'port

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police say an argument over a girl led to a stabbing Monday afternoon in the southern part of town.

The stabbing happened about 2:30 Monday afternoon at a home in the 9100 block of Sunny Oaks Dr.

After the stabbing, authorities say the suspect, 24-year-old Bryant Priest, ran from the home to the Sonic Drive-In at the corner of Bert Kouns and Linwood Ave. and hid inside. Police found him there shortly after the stabbing and arrested him.

Police say the victim suffered a minor stab wound to the chest. He was taken to LSU Hospital for treatment.

Police also say two Shreveport detectives responding to the stabbing were involved in a minor traffic accident. However, neither the detectives nor the passengers in the other vehicle involved in the accident were injured.

