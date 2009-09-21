Jury selected in fraud trial of Bossier doctor

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Opening statements in the prescription fraud trial of a Bossier City doctor, his wife and a third person will begin first thing Wednesday morning.

A jury of 12 people plus two alternates was chosen just before noon Monday.

Dr. Tandy McElwee, his wife Ava McElwee, and Catherine Cockrell have plead not guilty to various felony charges including fraud and illegal use of prescription drugs.

Federal Judge Donald Walter began the day by asking the 50 potential jurors a variety of questions, including if any of the jurors knew Dr. McElwee. Some jurors did admit to knowing Dr. McElwee or being one of his previous patients.

Later in the morning, Judge Walter, prosecutors and defense attorneys met separately with a few potential jurors.

According to Judge Walter, there are more than 30 potential witnesses that could be called during the trial. He said the trial should last about a week.

Judge Walter will not preside over the actual trial. That job will fall to Federal Judge Maurice Hicks.

