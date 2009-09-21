Shreveport in Top 10 of America's Best Places to Find a Job

And really, there are jobs appearing all over North Louisiana these days from existing business like US Support Company (Shreveport) adding 1,000 new jobs, to new companies like V-Vehicle (Monroe) projecting to create 1,400 jobs, to the development of the greater Haynesville Shale natural gas deposit adding thousands of jobs to the region over the coming years. These events and many others require workers at a variety of skill and experience levels and we are already seeing growth in local education and training opportunities to prepare job seekers for growing sectors of our regional economy.

