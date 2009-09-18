Police searching for missing S'port woman

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police need the public's help locating a missing woman.

41-year-old Stacy Lewis was last seen about 3:00 pm on Friday, Sept. 11 leaving a house in the 8900 block of Torento Dr. She was driving a dark blue 1992 Toyota pickup truck with Louisiana license plate number H291329.

Lewis is 5'7" tall and weighs 240 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light gray "Texas A&M" t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police don't think there's any criminal activity involved, but her friends and family are concerned for Lewis' welfare.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Stacey Lewis, they are asked to call Detective Alain Jones at 318-673-7020 or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

