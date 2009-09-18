2 teens killed in separate Columbia Cty. homicides

WALDO, AR (AP) - Authorities in separate Columbia County towns are investigating two homicides in less than one day.
The latest was the death late Thursday of 18-year-old Bruce Lee Marshall Jr. of Hope.
Police in Waldo say Marshall was stabbed shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday at a home in Waldo and died later at a Magnolia hospital.
Police later arrested 27-year-old Latisha Finley.
In Magnolia, police are investigating the death of 17-year-old Glynn Jamal Davis. Davis was found shot to death about 1 a.m. Thursday in a vehicle near St. Phillips AME Church.
His body has been sent to the state medical examiner for an autopsy.
(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
