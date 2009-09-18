S’ port man stabbed in dispute with girlfriend

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Charges are pending against a Shreveport couple who got into a dispute early Friday morning in Shreveport.

The incident happened at a home in the 6800 block of Despot St. around 2 a.m.

According to Shreveport Police, 37-year-old Virgina Wolf allegedly stabbed 46-year-old Tommy Gray in the stomach twice with a kitchen knife.

When detectives arrived on scene, police say Wolf told them that she stabbed him because Gray had allegedly punched her in the head multiple times.

Police say both Wolf and Gray were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At last check, there has been no word on if either Wolf or Gray will face any charges. Stay with KSLA and KSLA.com for future updates on this story.

