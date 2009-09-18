Jury finds Garner guilty of 2nd degree murder

UPDATED 3:00 PM - It took a Caddo Parish jury right at an hour to find Brian Garner guilty of 2nd degree murder. The jury got the case just after 2:00 pm once the defense finished presenting its case. Garner's defense took just a few hours once the prosecution finished its presentation mid-Friday morning.

Garner faces life in prison. A sentencing date hasn't been set yet.

UPDATED-2:00 PM - The defense has rested its case in the Brian Garner trial. The case is now in the hands of the jury.

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - KSLA News 12 continues to bring you the very latest updates in the 2nd degree murder trial of Brian Garner happening Friday in Caddo Court.

KSLA News 12 Reporter Fred Childers is in court and says that the state has rested their case. Right now the defense has begun calling witnesses.

First to take the stand Garner's sister.

Garner is accused of shooting Jacqueline Chatman five times in the front yard of a home on Hickory St. back in 2006.

Witnesses say Garner was upset because Chatman had reportedly stolen his vehicle.

Garner's girlfriend, Zosia Myles was arrested at Mall St. Vincent for shooting Garner back in 2005.

She was charged with attempted second degree murder, but managed to plead down to a lesser charge. She has served her time on that charge.

Myles was also implicated in the second degree murder of Chatman, the same woman that Garner is now on trial for allegedly killing.

But, prosecutors say Garner is the one who pulled the trigger.

Myles has already testified against Garner.

