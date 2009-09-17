Marijuana found growing in S'port backyard

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport man faces drug charges after police found marijuana plants growing in his back yard.

Authorities say a Community Liaison Officer got a tip about marijuana plants being grown behind a house in the 9700 block of Charleston Drive, which he passed on to the Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics Unit.

After an investigation, agents found three marijuana plants growing in the backyard.

The home's resident, 21-year-old Cory Ray Yates, admitted to growing the plants. He was charged with cultivation of marijuana and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

