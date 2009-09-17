Tyler Police issue warrant for alleged bank robber

TYLER, TX (KSLA) - Tyler, Texas Police need your help in locating an alleged bank robber.

Police have identified the alleged robber as 52-year-old Lee Ross Potter of Tyler and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

The robbery allegedly happened Wednesday afternoon at the Southside Bank inside the Brookshire's Grocery Store on Highway 64 west at Loop 323, around 4 p.m. according to police.

Officers say that Potter allegedly handed the tellers a note and then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police describe Potter as a white male, wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, with a pony tail.

Police urge that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Potter to call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or Tyler Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.

