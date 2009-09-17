Caddo court enters 4th day in Garner murder trial

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Caddo District Court entered its fourth day Thursday for the second degree murder trial of Brian Garner.
Garner is charged in the shooting death of Jacqueline Chatman back in 2006. On Thursday a man who says he witnessed the shooting took the stand in Judge John Mosley's courtroom.
KSLA News 12's Fred Childers is in the courtroom following the trial and reports that security is tight in the courthouse because of the trial.
Several members from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office SRT team have lined the halls and the courtroom armed with assault rifles.
Sources tell KSLA News 12 that Garner has threatened several witnesses scheduled to testify during his trial.
Garner is said to have a violent criminal history. Back in October of 2006, Garner was arrested in connection to the murder of Chatman which allegedly occurred after a dispute over an alleged stolen vehicle.
Police captured Garner two months later in Dallas, Texas.
