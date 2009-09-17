SPD arrest deaf man following short chase

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A dispute between two Shreveport women ends with a fiery car crash early Thursday morning.

Shreveport Police say it all started after the women got into some sort of disagreement at a house on College St. in Shreveport.

According to police, one woman reportedly stole the other woman's purse and gave her car keys to a man who was inside the home.

The man, who police say is deaf, took the woman's car. When police spotted the car a short time later, the man sped off and crashed into a building at the Centenary Gardens Apartment Complex.

Police say the car then burst into flames. The man was taken to a nearby hospital say police to be treated for shortness of breath.

No word at last check to charges being filed in this case. Stay with KSLA and KSLA.com for the very latest.

