Winnsboro bus driver fired

WINNSBORO, TX (KSLA) - An East Texas bus driver was fired for allegedly making some Winnsboro students get off the bus and walk home in rising waters during Monday's heavy rains.

Winnsboro ISD fired the driver Monday night after it was reported.

However, the superintendent said he's not sure if the driver told the students to get off the bus or if the students asked to be let off.

Either way, the superintendent said the driver should have brought the students to the bus barn if he couldn't get them home safely.

The driver's name has not been released.