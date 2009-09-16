Drugs, guns found during Shreveport bust

By Ben Wolf - bio|email

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Two men face various charges after a drug bust by Shreveport Police turned up guns and some expensive high-grade marijuana with a street value of $50,000.

Police searched the home on Tate Street Tuesday afternoon where they found two pounds of high-grade marijuana along with the weapons.

Police arrested Prentiss A. Smith on a charge of possession of marijuana and Willie Perry on two counts of possession with intent to distribute and a felony firearm possession charge.

Officer say Prentiss Smith had just purchased weed from Perry.

Prentiss Smith ran unsuccessfully for the Caddo Parish School Board in 2002. He is also a freelance journalist and his work has appeared in the Shreveport Times.

Smith was also training to become a court appointed special advocate for children.

Police say the marijuana they found goes for about $25 a gram on the street. Undercover officers say it likely came from California or Oregon. The high THC levels in the weed drive up the street value.

Officers say an informant is the one who gave up Perry.

