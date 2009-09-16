CSO arrest suspect in S'port gas station robbery

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Caddo Parish Sheriff's officials have now identified and arrested a suspect in a Shreveport gas station armed robbery.
Caddo deputies have arrested 48-year-old Melvin Johnson in connection to the robbery of the Exxon gas station, located in the 5800 block of North Market St. on Wednesday.
Johnson is currently being held at the Caddo Correctional Center and is facing an armed robbery charge.
Deputies released surveillance video which shows Johnson entering the gas station.
According to Caddo deputies, Johnson entered the store to purchase a pack of cigarettes, but did not buy, but came back 30 minutes later, pulled out a handgun and demanded money and a carton of cigarettes.
Deputies also say Johnson allegedly threatened to kill the clerk, but was interrupted when a customer came into the store and that's when Johnson allegedly fled the scene on foot.
©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>