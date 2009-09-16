Minden man in Caddo Court for rape and robbery

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Louisiana man accused of raping and robbing three out of state women appeared in court Wednesday morning.

26-year-old Wyatt Carter Jr. of Minden, Louisiana appeared in Caddo District Court Wednesday to face accusations of raping and robbing the women after luring them to Shreveport with a variety of promises.

Carter is now facing three counts of forcible rape, aggravated kidnapping and simple robbery, that along with one count of false impersonation of a peace officer.

According to police the incidents happened back on August 18th and August 27th. The first incident allegedly involved an Atlanta, Georgia woman and the second involved two women from Dallas, Texas.

Stay with KSLA and KSLA.com for the very latest on this story.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.