Minden man in Caddo Court for rape and robbery

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Louisiana man accused of raping and robbing three out of state women appeared in court Wednesday morning.
26-year-old Wyatt Carter Jr. of Minden, Louisiana appeared in Caddo District Court Wednesday to face accusations of raping and robbing the women after luring them to Shreveport with a variety of promises.
Carter is now facing three counts of forcible rape, aggravated kidnapping and simple robbery, that along with one count of false impersonation of a peace officer.
According to police the incidents happened back on August 18th and August 27th. The first incident allegedly involved an Atlanta, Georgia woman and the second involved two women from Dallas, Texas.
Stay with KSLA and KSLA.com for the very latest on this story.
©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>