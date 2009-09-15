SPD looking for missing man

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police need your help finding a missing man.

Nathan Logue was last seen Friday evening, September 11th at the Sportran bus terminal in downtown Shreveport.

Logue is a Hispanic and 22 years-old. He stands 5'11" and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hari and brown eyes.

Police tell us that he was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue pants.

Police also say they don't suspect foul play, but family members are concerned for his welfare.

If you have information about Logue, contact Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.

