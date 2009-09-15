Former bus driver facing charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A former Bossier City bus driver accused of deviant acts involving juveniles went free on bond Tuesday afternoon.

Seventy-six-year-old Thomas Smith, Jr., facing two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, has posted $60,000 bond and has been free since August 25th.

Smith was arrested back in June, after allegedly confessing to paying two teenage boys to perform sexual acts on him with various household and garden items.

The Bossier District Attorney confirms a plea deal has been offered that would get Smith up to seven years hard labor.

A hearing to discuss that deal today was postponed until next month.

