Weather plays role in I-30 major accident

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) -Texarkana, Arkansas Police worked the scene of a major accident early Tuesday morning on Interstate 30.
According to police at the scene, the accident involved an 18-wheeler and pickup truck and happened near mile marker two off Interstate 30.
Police say the 18 wheeler and the pickup truck were travelling westbound on I-30 when the pickup reportedly hydroplaned into the 18 wheeler and then ended up hitting the median.
Early reports say that no one involved was seriously injured and no citations were issued.
Police do say, however; that the accident may have been a classic case of driving too fast during wet weather conditions.
©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
