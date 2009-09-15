AR evangelist Alamo sentencing date set

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - Convicted Evangelist Tony Alamo will soon learn how long he has to spend in prison.

In a court filing Monday, a federal judge set an October 23rd sentencing date for his 10 count child sex charge conviction.

Alamo was convicted back in July on the 10 counts of transporting minors across state lines for sex. Just recently, a federal judge denied Alamo's request for a new trial.

The evangelist had argued that prosecutors did not prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and that prosecutors should have been forced to reveal the identity of two confidential informants.

That request had since been denied, Alamo faces a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.

