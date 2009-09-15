Pretend police officer pulls over the wrong vehicle

By Ben Wolf - bio|email

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - An Ark-La-Tex man found himself in trouble with the law after authorities say he impersonated a police officer and tried to pull over a high-profile driver.

That driver was Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover.

The mayor says he was on his way to a Shreveport-Caddo Master Planning meeting when a car with a flashing light approach him as he drove down East 70th St., so he slowed down.

"The individual who was impersonating an officer recognized me, got back in his vehicle and took off like a lightning bolt," said the mayor.

Mayor Glover eventually got the impersonator's license plate number and followed 21-year-old Daniel Niederhelman's Chevy Monte Carlo to an office building at 820 Jordan St.

"By that time I had already communicated with Chief Whitehorn and the (police) dispatch desk and they sent out several units," said Mayor Glover.

The mayor says Niederhelman explained he was a volunteer fire fighter from Red River Parish, but when the mayor asked what fire he was trying to get to in Caddo Parish, he acted nervous.

Then Shreveport Police arrived.

"He does work for a private security company, (but) I'm sure they do not authorize him to have his car rigged as an authorized emergency vehicle," said Shreveport Police Sgt. Dan Houghton.

Mayor Glover says Niederhelman's fiancé was at the office building.

"She stated this has been an individual who has attempted to become a member of law enforcement in years past, but for whatever number of reasons has not been successful," said Mayor Glover.

Police say Niederhelman also had a handgun when officers arrested him.

Shreveport police charged him with one count of false impersonation of a peace officer and booked him in the city jail.

There have already been two other incidents of people trying to impersonate police officers this year in Shreveport. In May, Shreveport Police arrested a man who they say also used a flashing light to pretend he was a cop.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.