Bossier Police seeking tobacco store robbers

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Bossier City Police are looking for the two men that robbed a tobacco store early Monday morning.

The robbery happened at the Discount Tobacco Outlet store in the 1600 block of Old Minden Road about 8:30 Monday morning.

Police say suspects entered the store, approached the two store employees and demanded money. The suspects fled the store on foot with an unknown amount of cash. Neither store employee was injured.

A security camera shows one of the suspects was wearing a black-colored sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head, a dark-colored bandana covering his face and holding a handgun. The second suspect appeared to have some type of yellow cloth covering his face and was also holding a handgun.

Anyone who can help police identify or locate the suspects involved in this armed robbery is asked to call detectives at (318) 741-8626 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

