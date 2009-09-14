S'port man arrested on decade-old rape charge

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Caddo detectives say a Shreveport man is now behind bars for allegedly raping a child nearly 10 years ago.

68-year-old Dale Owen Lowe, Sr. now faces an aggravated rape charge of an 8-year-old girl.

He was arrested at his home on Friday after a Caddo grand jury handed down an indictment against him this past week.

Deputies say the victim, who is now 18, told authorities the crime occurred at a house in the Lakeview subdivision where Lowe lived at the time.

Lowe's bond is set at $750,000.

