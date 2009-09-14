5-yr.-old remains critical after accidental shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A 5-year-old Shreveport boy remains in critical condition after police say he accidentally shot himself.

However police say charges related to the Monday morning shooting are still possible.

Police say someone in a private vehicle took the 5-year-old to LSU-Hospital Monday morning with a gunshot wound to the upper part of his torso. Police said the injuries were life-threatening.

A short time later police went to a home in the 200 block of Wilkerson St. where the shooting supposedly happened and surrounded it with crime scene tape. Police say they were able to locate a gun inside the home a short time later.

Police say it appears the child found the gun on his own and accidentally shot himself while out of view from the adults in the house.

Child Protection Services was also called to the scene.

