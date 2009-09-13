Shreveport area resident dies from H1N1 Flu

BATON ROUGE, LA (KSLA) - Louisiana's Department of Health and Hospitals says a northwest Louisiana man has died of swine flu, Louisiana's seventh death from the H1N1 virus.

The department confirmed his death Saturday, but did not say when he died.

It says he lived in Region 7, which runs from Caddo to Claiborne and south to Sabine and Natchitoches parishes.

Because coughs and sneezes spread the virus, the department recommends covering nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, throwing out the tissue, and washing hands often.

It also recommends staying home if you get the flu and staying at least three to six feet from anyone who has it.

And, if you get flu like symptoms and have other high-risk conditions such as pregnancy, diabetes or heart or lung problems, see a doctor.

