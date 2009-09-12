Two killed 9 wounded in N.O. shootings

NEW ORLEANS, LA (KSLA) - New Orleans police say two men were killed and nine other people wounded in six shootings over 11 hours starting Friday afternoon.

The dead are identified as 31-year-old Charlie Johnson Jr. and 19-year-old David Handy, both of New Orleans.

The head of New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, Jullette Saussy ("juliet saucy"), says she cannot recall a night with so many shootings.

Police didn't identify suspects or motives in any of the shootings, and released few details.

Five people were shot in three incidents Friday. Johnson was killed and a 25-year-old woman injured in a car about 11 p.m.

Handy was among four people shot about 12:30 a.m. About 35 minutes later, a man was shot in the torso. And about 2:25 a.m., a guard outside a retirement home was shot in the leg.

